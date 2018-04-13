Divya Dutta dedicates her first National Award to her mother

Divya Dutta feels winning the National Award after 100 films is an unforgettable moment for her and she will relish it forever



Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta is on cloud nine after ner National Award win. The actress is ecstatic that she was able to finally obtain such a prestigious honour. Expressing her happiness upon being conferred the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her film Irada, a jubilant Divya has expressed her wish to dedicate this accolade, which is her first, to her mother, as she has always supported her, which she believes has been instrumental in her success.

Divya Dutta adds that her friends are happier than her the she was won a National Award in her career at last. Divya feels she has come a long way to reach this point. This is a double celebration for Divya as another one of her films Manto will soon be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress will attend the event herself.

Divya feels winning the National Award after 100 films is an unforgettable moment for her and she will relish it forever. She plays a pivotal role in Irada and will next be seen alongside Nandita Das in Manto.

