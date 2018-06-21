Divya Dutta gets half a million followers on Twitter

On the work front, Divya has around eight films lined up for release. "There is Nandita Das's 'Manto' and 'Fanney Khan' with Anil Kapoor. I am also doing a romantic film called 'Music Teacher' with Manav Kaul

National Award winning actress Divya Dutta is happy and excited for the growing number of followers on her Twitter account. "A big big thank you dear ones for all your love. We are a 500k family today," she tweeted on Wednesday.

Divya Dutta gets half a million followers on Twitterhttps://t.co/W7cCqN0o0o@divyadutta25 pic.twitter.com/aWOGKIToOQ — bollywood country (@bollywodcountry) June 20, 2018

On the work front, Divya has around eight films lined up for release. "There is Nandita Das's 'Manto' and 'Fanney Khan' with Anil Kapoor. I am also doing a romantic film called 'Music Teacher' with Manav Kaul. There is a thriller with Arshad Warsi and Juhi Chawla as well. I am also doing Anubhav Sinha's 'Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai' which is a comedy film and there is another film called 'Nastik' with Arjun Rampal," she had told IANS.

