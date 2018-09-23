Divya Dutta: Heartening to see audiences loving our short film

bollywood

The film titled Plus Minus has been directed by Jyoti Kapur Das. It stars YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam and Divya Dutt. The film released on Friday

Guneet Mongas short film, "Plus Minus", crossed over 10 million views in three days and its actress Divya Dutta is happy to see audiences loving it with a big heart. The film titled "Plus Minus" has been directed by Jyoti Kapur Das. It also stars YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam. The film released on Friday.

"It is so heartening to see audiences loving our short film with a big heart. Working with Bhuvan, Guneet and Jyoti to create this film itself was very special for me and now the 10 million views is icing on the top. The comments and love pouring in are priceless," Divya said in a statement.

The film was released on Bhuvan's YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines. Reacting to the milestone, Bhuvan said: "It's been great collaborating with Jyoti and Guneet on our short, I am so glad they chose me and my debut has been with 'Plus Minus'. Also everyone who has loved the film so much, we have never seen such numbers before. I'm overwhelmed with the messages and comments."

Expressing her excitement, producer Guneet Monga said: "It's been so exciting working with Jyoti. She had a tremendous success with 'Chutney' (short film) and now 'Plus Minus'. I am thrilled with the audience's reactions."

The story of "Plus Minus" revolves around two strangers who meet each other on a train journey and one conversation between them changes their lives.

Das said: "It's a blessing when an idea, that's become a script, unfolds in picture, sound and brilliant performances, exactly how you had visualised it. I am that blessed writer-director with 'Plus Minus'... made possible by producers Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya and Rohit Raj of BB Ki Vines, who powered the team and me."

