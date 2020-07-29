Divya Dutta: I've been dropped out of many movies at the last minute so that hurts

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of actors have come out and spoken about how they were treated by the Hindi film fraternity, how they were replaced in films without any information or intimation. And most of the actors who spoke about this were outsiders.

Actresses like Dia Mirza and Evelyn Sharma are recent examples. And now, in an interview with Times of India, Divya Dutta has also spoken about being replaced in films and how it left her hurt. She said, "It used to feel like a huge sense of loss, coming and being rejected or being told on the phone that someone else has been roped in."

She added, "I've been dropped out of many movies at the last minute so that hurts because you feel sheer helplessness because you know how good you could've been in that role." When asked about her mother's reaction about her rejections, she stated, "My mother used to ask 'Why are you upset?' then I would say, mom, 'I've been thrown out of the film, why? I don't know.' So she says 'Does that stop your life?'"

She added, "Life never stops and tomorrow's another day. In fact, it's strange that the people who have dropped me, I have worked with them a few years later with better roles," Dutta also shed light on life and how it is important to make the best of the opportunities.

She said, "It's your life and so you have to make what comes your way and there's no other way. So I think I have been that way, wanting to leave all these rejections and get the best of what I had."

Dutta has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 26 years. She made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna and went on to do films like Chote Sarkar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Veer-Zaara, Lootera, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Delhi-6, Ragini MMS 2, and Badlapur.

