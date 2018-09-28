Divya Dutta lends her voice to TV show

television

Divya Dutta has been roped in as the narrator of the upcoming mythological show RadhaKrishn

National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta has been roped in as the narrator of the upcoming mythological show "RadhaKrishn". "I am very excited to be part of 'RadhaKrishn'. I am very close to the story of Radha and Lord Krishna. I have grown up listening to the stories but hardly saw any content on the television showcasing their brilliant love saga," Divya said in a statement.

"I am really looking forward to the show and am happy that I got an opportunity to lend my voice to it," she added.

The series, starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, will premiere on October 1 on Star Bharat.

