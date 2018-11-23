Divya Dutta replaces Rajat Kapoor at international storytelling festival

bollywood

Rajat Kapoor, who was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, was dropped from the line-up

Rajat Kapoor

Rajat Kapoor was supposed to conduct a session at the annual Udaipur Tales, the international storytelling festival, which runs from November 30 to December 2. The actor, who was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, was dropped from the line-up.



Divya Dutta

Now, Divya Dutta has replaced him at the event. Kapoor had been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by three women in the wake of the #MeToo movement. He had later apologised on Twitter.

After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave has swept into Bollywood and beyond, following Tanushree Dutta recounting an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008. It has brought out many dark truths from the world of Bollywood, with women coming out to name and shame the offenders. Big names like Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Sajid Khan have been named for using their position to exploit the vulnerable.

