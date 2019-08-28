Divya Dutta shares a poem about gender equality on social media

bollywood

Divya Dutta shared a poem, which has been penned by her brother, Dr Rahul Dutta. In the poem, Divya gives a sweet reminder of promises of companionship made between partners.

Divya Dutta shared this photo on Instagram account.

Divya Dutta has never shied away from tackling difficult subjects and has aced each role. Apart from her professional achievements, Divya Dutta has been quite active on social media, and frequently shares interesting snippets from her day to day life, and connects with her fans.

The National Award-winning actress has shared a poem on her Instagram account. The poem has been penned by her brother, Dr Rahul Dutta. In the poem, Divya gives a sweet reminder of promises of companionship made between partners. The poem beautifully expresses how life would become much easier if men step in just a little bit to share the workload of women. The poem drives a strong message, without being aggressive, and leaves the viewers with some food for thought.

Dutta recently did a photoshoot too making a strong statement on equality where she can be seen dressed half as a man and the other half as a woman.

Divya Dutta will be seen next in Sheer Qorma, a story that revolves around relationships and talks about the LGBTQ community, co-starring Swara Bhasker and Shabana Azmi apart from Gul Makai based on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

