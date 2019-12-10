Divya Dutta steals the show in 2019 with awards, recognition and good content

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

National Film Award winner Divya Dutta, who has over the years managed to steal the show with each of her performances, was last seen in her first short film, Plus Minus for which she received rave reviews. The actor is also gearing up for the release of Sheer Khurma, which also stars Swara Bhasker and Shabana Azmi. And now, Divya has signed Oscar-winning producer, Guneet Monga’s film, in which she will star opposite Sanjay Kapoor. The film has already gone on floors.

Apart from a promising line up, Ms. Dutta also recently added another feather to her cap. Divya Dutta and Jaswant Singh recently won the Best Acting Duo for their performance in Train Crash at Los Angeles. The film also won an award for Best Short Film (Drama) and has been nominated for Best Fiction Short at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival and has been selected.

Speaking on winning the prestigious award, she said, "A Hardy collection of Laurels thus far (just couldn't resist this pun), for a quiet, curious little indie from my amateur steps into cinema back in early 2015. All thanks to some stellar folks that propped me up."

