Divya Dutta to launch the Hindi version of Gour Gopal Das' Life's Amazing Secrets

Gour Gopal Das' book Life's Amazing Secrets that has been translated in Hindi will be launched by actor and author, Divya Dutta, in Delhi

Divya Dutta

Gour Gopal Das' book Life's Amazing Secrets that has been translated in Hindi will be launched by actor and author, Divya Dutta, in Delhi this month. The launch would be followed by a conversation between the authors and Divya that will be organised by Penguin India on 18th July in New Delhi.

According to the sources, the spiritual guru was keen that only Divya Dutta should launch his book and moderate the session as she is an author herself and has a composed personality.

Speaking about the same, Divya Dutta said, "Pleasure that Gour Gopal Das ji and our publisher Penguin want me to launch his book. I feel honoured. An author to author conversation with him is something I look forward to".

When asked about the idea of Spirituality, Dutta says, "In today's day and age when life has become much complicated, spirituality is very important. Just being in conversation with yourself, seeking happiness inside you and being okay within your skin can have a magical impact on one's life."

Interestingly, Divya Dutta's book Me and Ma is also being translated in Hindi this year. On the movies front, she will be starring in 'Gul Makai' which is based on the story of Malala Yousafzai. She is also currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha's 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' and 'Sheer Kurma' which also stars Swara Bhasker.

