Divya Dutta to star in a short film Mirror O Mirror

Mirror O Mirror's first look is bound to haunt you

Divya Dutta in the poster of Mirror O Mirror. Pic

National Award winner Divya Dutta, one of the most versatile and talented actress is all set to star in yet another short film after her much loved short film Plus Minus with internet sensation Bhuvan Bam. Titled Mirror O Mirror, the short is directed by Maahi Kaur, a filmmaker from Canada of Indian origin.

The first poster of the film is spine chilling and looks like it certainly is going to spook the viewers. Mirror O Mirror combines two of everyone's favourite genres, that is, suspense and horror. It is a metaphysical short film which is based on the fact that sometimes, the reality is not the reality what we think is the reality!

Divya took to her Instagram account to share the poster and she wrote, "And releasing my first poster of my new short film Mirror oMirror! A suspense thriller. Directed by #a#Maahikaur also starring @ashmithkunder [sic]"

The film has only two characters, the other one being played by Ashmith Kunder and the film's post-production is in underway. Divya Dutta will also be seen in Sheer Qorma, a story that revolves around relationships and talks about LGBTQ community, co-starring Swara Bhasker and Shabana Azmi apart from Gul Makai based on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Sheer Qorma also stars veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who recently won the National Award for Badhaai Ho, and traces the journey of a queer woman searching for a sense of belonging, identity and acceptance from her family.

