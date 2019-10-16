Divya Khosla Kumar all set to mesmerise the audience with Yaad Piya ki aane lagi

Actress-producer Divya Kumar Khosla has raised the oomph factor with the first look of her new song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi which was launched on the sets of a dance reality show. The actress is all set to give the audience a chartbuster with a twist with the upcoming song. Sharing the look on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Excited to share with you my lovelies the Teaser poster of my song #yaadpiyakiaanelagi coming your way This winter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) onOct 15, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

The makers too shared the poster of the song with the caption: "Actor, director, producer... she adorns various feathers in one hat! Presenting the first look of @divyakhoslakumar from her upcoming song."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official) onOct 15, 2019 at 1:16am PDT

Divya started her career in Bollywood as an actress with the 2004 film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Later she married Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, post which she ventured into directing. After directing 20 music videos, Divya did her first directorial venture Yaariyan in 2014. She has also choreographed 5 songs in the film, including Baarish, Maa, Love Me Thoda Aur, Allah Wariya and Zor Lagake.

On the work front, she was last seen in Satyamev Jayate. The actress was seen opposite John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in the movie. The action-drama directed by Milap Zaveri featured John and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officials. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by law.

The film has been revived for its sequel. There is a buzz that Divya will likely retain her role. The sequel is set to release on October 2, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates