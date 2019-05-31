Divya Khosla Kumar attends the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi

bollywood

Looking as beautiful as ever, Divya Khosla Kumar stood out in a yellow saree at the historic event

Divya Khosla Kumar with other Bollywood celebs

Divya Khosla Kumar attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan along with other celebrities from Bollywood. Looking as beautiful as ever, Divya Khosla Kumar stood out in a yellow saree at the historic event.

Sharing the most prestigious moment of her life Divya Khosla Kumar posted pictures on her official social media handle. Sharing the same, Divya Khosla Kumar wrote, "It was an honour to witness the formation of the world’s largest democratic government - the government of India ð®ð³ Pics from last evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for honourable PM Narendra Modiji’s swearing in ceremony #bharatmatakijai #rajkumarhirani #aanandlrai #karanjohar #mahaveerjain #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor #kapilsharma #siddharthroykapur #rakeyshomprakashmehra #divyakhoslakumar"

The event saw the presence of the who's who of the industry, who were present to witness the historic moment along with the political stalwarts.

Divya Khosla Kumar will next be seen on the big screen with John Abraham in the sequel of Satyameva Jayate. With a fresh pairing for Bollywood, Divya Khosla Kumar will be a treat to watch for her fans.

A source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror, "Milap had fleshed out strong characters for John and Manoj B Bajpayee in the first part. This time, he has written a memorable leading role for Divya. While SMJ2 will still pack a lot of punches, this time around it will be a commercial family entertainer with a patriotic flavour. What drew her to the project is that the role is integral to the narrative and will present her in an interesting light."

Divya, who started her career in Bollywood as an actress with the 2004 film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, was last seen in Sanam Re (2016). After directing 20 music videos, Divya did her first directorial venture Yaariyan in 2014. She has also choreographed five songs in the film, including Baarish, Maa, Love Me Thoda Aur, Allah Wariya and Zor Lagake.

Also read: John Abraham to romance with Divya Khosla Kumar in Satyamev Jayate 2?

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates