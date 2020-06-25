Divya Khosla Kumar posts video with limited comments; users react after Sonu Nigam reposts

Divya Khosla Kumar opened up on the claims made by Sonu Nigam in an Instagram video. For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam shared a video which stated: "I came into the industry years ago and at a younger age so I didn't fall in the trap but this new generation is going through a lot. I am out of it and neither do I have any wish to sing since the last 15 years, I am very happy in my own world but I have seen the frustration in the eyes, in the voice and in the words of new singers, new composers, new lyric writers."

While Sonu Nigam initially termed everyone as 'music mafia,' later, he shared some names in his video. Sonu Nigam also alleged Bhushan Kumar of trying to sabotage his image. Listening to this one, Divya Khosla Kumar posted a story on social media saying, "such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience."

Divya Khosla Kumar, who previously slammed the singer, once again posted a "You (Sonu) are a legend. How many people have you given a break to?" To which she herself replied, "No one." The actress further stated, "97 per cent of people working in T-Series are outsiders, not industry kids."

Divya also made a few revelations in the video. She further said, "Sonu Nigam used to sing in Delhi's Ramleela for Rs 5. It was there that Gulshan Kumar spotted him, recognised his talent and gave him a flight ticket to Mumbai and told him, 'Son, I will make you a big artiste.'"

She then also called her cook, Sheru, on camera, who has been with the family since 1988, to corroborate her claims.

Divya Khosla Kumar further claimed in the video, "Sonu Nigam left T-Series immediately after Gulshan Kumar was assassinated and joined another music company instead of helping Bhushan Kumar during T-Series' trying times."

Watch the entire video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) onJun 24, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

This did not stop here. As Divya Khosla Kumar has limited her comments on Instagram, Sonu Nigam reposted the video on his account to know people's opinion on the same.

On the professional front, Sonu Nigam is stuck in Dubai for the last three months. The singer has been working on a version of the Hanuman Chalisa that he hopes to release for his fans in the near future. Speaking of Divya Khosla Kumar, she will be next seen in Milap Zaveri's Satyamev Jayate 2, starring John Abraham.

