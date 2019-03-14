Divya Spandana calls Narendra Modi's supporters 'stupid'

national

Divya Spandana. Pic/Instagram

New Delhi: Congress social media and communications head Divya Spandana tweeted a meme early on Thursday calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters "stupid". Spandana is considered a close aide to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, tweeted the Prime Minister's picture with overlaid text that read, "Did you know? 1 out of 3 Modi supporters are just as stupid as the other two." She captioned the image as, "My favourite! Aren't they adorable?"

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi led BJP secured close to 32% of the total vote share, who according to this latest meme endorsed by the Congress social media in charge would be considered "stupid". Responses to Spandana's late night tweet were critical in tone. Here are some of the tweets...

Cuz Pappu is still Pappu... pic.twitter.com/ZjPPV7dA8B — The MemeMagician (@Adwait_945) March 13, 2019

Gulam ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Lagbhag Monk (@AntiqueMonk) March 13, 2019

It really hurts wen u knowing ur leader is big embarrassment for party n he will never become a PM rest of his life still you have to support himðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Santosh (@SantoshJamadar) March 14, 2019

If you target modi supporters you are finished in politics for sure. — Vijay K S (@VijayKS15) March 13, 2019

Did you know

1 out of 3 Rahul supporters are just as fools as the other 2ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Shreeraj shetty (@sshettymn) March 14, 2019

This is not the first time that the social media head of India's oldest political party has made insulting remarks on a social media platform. In September, Spandana was booked for sedition over a tweet calling Prime Minister a "thief". The tweet had a photoshopped picture of Prime Minister painting the word "chor" -- or thief -- on the forehead of his statue. The photo was captioned, #ChorPMChupHai.

Divya Spandana had also tweeted a controversial comment along with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing next to Sardar Patel's 'Statue of Unity', evoking a sharp reaction from the BJP which slammed it as the "language of arrogance". Spandana tweeted a picture of Modi standing next to Sardar Patel's 182-metre-tall statue in Gujarat with the comment: "Is that bird dropping?" Asked about the tweet, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the opposition party, alleging that "this is the real culture" of the Congress party.

Observers feel Spandana's derogatory tweet has a stark resemblance with Hillary Clinton dismissing Donald Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables" in the run up to 2016 US presidential elections. Clinton's remark incensed a wide supporter base of Donald Trump, who delivered Trump a shock victory at the hustings.

Divya Spandana is not the only social media head of a party guilty of off-color postings on the social networking website. BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya made similar barbs at Congress leaders in the past as well.

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls in December 2017, the BJP IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya, targeted India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the micro-blogging site. In a tweet, with an image of Nehru hugging his sister, Malviya insinuated that the first prime minister of India a womaniser.

