U-19 star Divyaansh Saxena benefits from his dad's advice

Opener Divyaansh Saxena, who scored his second half century (59 not out) of the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday to help India thrash Pakistan in the semi-final in Potchefstroom, benefited from a special piece of advice from his scientist father, Ajaykumar.

Though the father-son duo don't discuss cricket often, a couple of days ago when they spoke, Ajaykumar urged Divyaansh to prepare well against short pitch deliveries.

"We generally don't discuss cricket, but the other day we spoke about how he should approach the semi-final and about bettering his shot selection. I told him that they [Pakistani bowlers] might bowl short pitch deliveries and particularly on the leg side. "I suggested that he should not go for his shots and instead try and leave some," Ajaykumar, who works as a scientist in Nuclear Power Corporation, told mid-day.

