Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate four years of togetherness with some doodles!

One of television's hottest couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary today, July 8, 2020. The couple got hitched in a royal ceremony in Divyanka's hometown, Bhopal in 2016.

The couple had an elaborate four-day wedding ceremony. The Baraat reached Bhopal on July 7 for the sangeet and the wedding was on July 8. The couple and their families then left for a reception in Chandigarh on July 10.

Divyanka and Vivek made the most of their wedding anniversary despite it falling amid the coronavirus pandemic, where they cannot go out and celebrate it in a big way with their friends and family. In a cute gesture, Divyanka doodled a romantic message on a wall of their house, as a unique way to wish her husband.

Sharing a picture of her doodle, Divyanka wrote, "Small big things one does to express love.

Vivek Dahiya, too, shared a video in which he can be seen opening a bottle of bubbly and pouring from it in a glass. Sharing the slo-mo video, Vivek wrote, "I only drink champagne when I get married... or when I celebrate it #8July #DivekAnniversary"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's fans refer to them fondly as 'Divek'. The couple met on the sets of the hit TV show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and soon, love blossomed. Talking about Divyanka, Vivek was quoted saying, "She is grounded and has a girl-next-door charm. I am physically and emotionally attracted to her. She is also responsible, committed and passionate."

Divyanka Tripathi was 10 years his senior work-wise, and Vivek Dahiya had just entered the small screen while Divyanka was an established name. It was their co-star on Ye Hai Mohabbatein who suggested to Vivek to think about Divyanka for marriage. That's when the actor started thinking about it seriously. So considering this, Divyanka and Vivek's is a love-cum-arranged match.

Vivek was quoted saying in 2015, "I have just started my career and marriage was a far-fetched idea for me. Pankaj Bhatia, who plays Bala on 'Yeh Hai Mohabatein', first approached me with the idea. Initially, I thought he had lost his senses but I realised our goals in life were similar. It's an arranged-cum-love marriage."

Divyanka recalled, "We were introduced to each other by a common friend in August 2015 for marriage prospects. After this, it was awkward for us to shoot together. But I don't think our co-actors ever got a hint. There was no courtship as we were looking at the relationship culminating into marriage."

When asked what attracted her to Vivek, Divyanka Tripathi gushed, "I am a normal girl aspiring to lead a normal life with my partner. He is genuine and simple. He is also a guide who calms me when I'm stressed. He cares for me. It's a comforting feeling."

