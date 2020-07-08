Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate four years of togetherness with some doodles!
TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today, July 8, 2020. Here's how they celebrated their big day at home amid the pandemic.
One of television's hottest couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary today, July 8, 2020. The couple got hitched in a royal ceremony in Divyanka's hometown, Bhopal in 2016.
The couple had an elaborate four-day wedding ceremony. The Baraat reached Bhopal on July 7 for the sangeet and the wedding was on July 8. The couple and their families then left for a reception in Chandigarh on July 10.
Divyanka and Vivek made the most of their wedding anniversary despite it falling amid the coronavirus pandemic, where they cannot go out and celebrate it in a big way with their friends and family. In a cute gesture, Divyanka doodled a romantic message on a wall of their house, as a unique way to wish her husband.
Sharing a picture of her doodle, Divyanka wrote, "Small big things one does to express love.
#DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time"
Isn't that simply adorable?
Vivek Dahiya, too, shared a video in which he can be seen opening a bottle of bubbly and pouring from it in a glass. Sharing the slo-mo video, Vivek wrote, "I only drink champagne when I get married... or when I celebrate it #8July #DivekAnniversary"
View this post on Instagram
I only drink champagne when I get married... or when I celebrate it ð #8July #DivekAnniversary
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's fans refer to them fondly as 'Divek'. The couple met on the sets of the hit TV show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and soon, love blossomed. Talking about Divyanka, Vivek was quoted saying, "She is grounded and has a girl-next-door charm. I am physically and emotionally attracted to her. She is also responsible, committed and passionate."
Divyanka Tripathi was 10 years his senior work-wise, and Vivek Dahiya had just entered the small screen while Divyanka was an established name. It was their co-star on Ye Hai Mohabbatein who suggested to Vivek to think about Divyanka for marriage. That's when the actor started thinking about it seriously. So considering this, Divyanka and Vivek's is a love-cum-arranged match.
Also read: Vivek Dahiya Cooks Pasta; Wifey Divyanka Tripathi Can't Help But Kiss His Hand!
Vivek was quoted saying in 2015, "I have just started my career and marriage was a far-fetched idea for me. Pankaj Bhatia, who plays Bala on 'Yeh Hai Mohabatein', first approached me with the idea. Initially, I thought he had lost his senses but I realised our goals in life were similar. It's an arranged-cum-love marriage."
Divyanka recalled, "We were introduced to each other by a common friend in August 2015 for marriage prospects. After this, it was awkward for us to shoot together. But I don't think our co-actors ever got a hint. There was no courtship as we were looking at the relationship culminating into marriage."
When asked what attracted her to Vivek, Divyanka Tripathi gushed, "I am a normal girl aspiring to lead a normal life with my partner. He is genuine and simple. He is also a guide who calms me when I'm stressed. He cares for me. It's a comforting feeling."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got hitched on July 8, 2016. After an eventful mehendi and sangeet ceremony, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress exchanged wedding vows with actor beau Vivek Dahiya in a royal ceremony in her hometown, Bhopal.
-
The venue, a plush resort, was beautifully lit up and the entrance was tastefully done. Sources say that a thick security cover kept the huge crowd gathered outside at bay. The two actors married according to traditional Hindu customs.
In picture: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya at their wedding ceremony
-
The ceremony started at 9 pm with the entry of the baraat followed by the varmala [garland exchange ceremony].
In picture: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya perform the rituals
-
The couple had an elaborate four-day marriage ceremony. The Baraat reached Bhopal on July 7 for the sangeet and the wedding was on July 8. The couple and their family then left for a reception in Chandigarh on July 10.
In picture: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya take the 'pheras'
-
A limited number of guests were invited to the event. From the industry, Vipul Roy, Manish Naggdev, Pankaj Bhatia and Rajesh Kumar were present during the Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.
In picture: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya at their wedding
-
An elaborate vegetarian spread was laid out for the 200-plus guests. As the attendees gave the couple their blessings and mingled with each other, the couple proceeded for the pheras. The bidaai ceremony was scheduled to take place next day.
-
Divyanka chose a red and gold lehenga for the occasion and her jewellery, apparently from a brand she used to endorse at that time, complemented the attire perfectly. The groom, Vivek, matched his sherwani with the bride's trousseau.
In picture: Divyanka Tripathi at her wedding ceremony
-
Divyanka Tripathi had already revealed to the media that her wedding outfit will be red in colour. She had also said that Vivek Dahiya had been taking efforts and personally looking into designing the outfit.
In picture: Bride Divyanka Tripathi at her wedding
-
As the actress had no time for shopping, her mother who is in Bhopal and her sister who is based in Bengaluru shopped for her bridal trousseau. Divyanka and Vivek were so busy with their shows that they had got only eight to 10 days off for their marriage and honeymoon.
-
Divyanka Tripathi was quoted saying, "I always wanted to wear red on the most important day of my life and my fiancé agrees to that and has been designing the outfit keeping in mind the colour." In picture: Divyanka Tripathi makes for a pretty bride, don't you agree?
-
The couple met on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein and love blossomed. Talking about his to-be-wife, Vivek was quoted saying, "She is grounded and has a girl-next-door charm. I am physically and emotionally attracted to her. She is also responsible, committed and passionate. She would make a perfect wife."
In picture: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya at their wedding
-
Vivek Dahiya was 31 when he married Divyanka, who is 10 years senior to him, work-wise. When he met her on the sets, since he being relatively new to the industry compared to Divyanka, he had no plans of getting married anytime soon.
-
But when his co-star suggested Divyanka, he could not say no. Vivek was quoted saying in 2015, "I have just started my career and marriage was a far-fetched idea for me. Pankaj Bhatia, who plays Bala on 'Yeh Hai Mohabatein', first approached me with the idea. Initially, I thought he had lost his senses but I realised our goals in life were similar. It's an arranged-cum-love marriage."
In picture: Vivek Dahiya looks handsome as he poses to get photographed
-
The actress recalled, "We were introduced to each other by a common friend in August 2015 for marriage prospects. After this, it was awkward for us to shoot together. But I don't think our co-actors ever got a hint. There was no courtship as we were looking at the relationship culminating into marriage."
In picture: Divyanka Tripathi strikes a pose in her bridal dress
-
Vivek Dahiya added, "Our friends felt we were like-minded people. We started meeting regularly only after we got our parents' approval. We were both at a marriageable age and were not interested in a fling."
In picture: Vivek Dahiya with his friends at the wedding
-
When asked what attracted her to Vivek, Divyanka Tripathi gushed, "I am a normal girl aspiring to lead a normal life with my partner. He is genuine and simple. He is also a guide who calms me when I'm stressed. He cares for me. It's a comforting feeling. Everything is good about Vivek and women should envy me. Nazar Na lage."
In picture: Vivek Dahiya with the 'baarati' at his wedding
-
The couple concluded their wedding festivities with a reception in Vivek's hometown, Chandigarh, on July 10.
-
A bash in Mumbai also took place on July 14 for the small screen folk.
-
A look at some more candid moments from the couple's wedding ceremony!
-
Vivek Dahiya, who met his wife Divyanka Tripathi for the first time on the sets of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, now says he would love to work with her again.
-
"I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and me together on the screen... I also want to work with her again... It's just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and the script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up," Vivek told IANS, recently.
-
During the wedding phase, while Vivek was relatively new to the industry, Tripathi, by then, had become one of the top actresses on television, thanks to the popularity of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.
-
"We do discuss work... She has a positive attitude towards life. She will never discourage you. If she doesn't like anything, she will never say that on your face. She will put it in some other way. She never disrespects anyone. I value her advices and feel lucky to have her in my life," Vivek was quoted saying, back in 2016.
-
In the same year, Vivek was moving forward in his career as he played the lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Kawach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, which aired on Colors.
-
"There was always a thought in my mind that I should secure a lead show before my marriage. This thought was always in my mind but I didn't go out of my way to do it. We both are very happy with my achievement," he said in 2016.
-
"Happiness is being content with what you have, living in freedom and liberty, having a good family life and good friends. Vivek is very supportive and caring, and goes out of his way to see whether I am comfortable or not," Divyanka was quoted as saying in 2016.
-
"He makes me confident as a person, he has filled me with positivity and I love the side of me that he has made (of) me," Divyanka added further.
-
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are fondly called 'Divek' by their fans on social media.
-
The couple continues being one of the most favourite reel-life couples in the television industry, thanks to their humble and loving nature.
-
Heartiest congratulations to the couple on their 4th wedding anniversary!
TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who met on the sets of popular TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', tied the knot on July 8, 2016. On their 4th wedding anniversary, we look back at some memorable moments from their wedding ceremony...
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe