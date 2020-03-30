Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Corona shaming is the most dastardly act!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is upset about her pilot brother, Aishwarya, being Corona shamed. He was in self-isolation in hometown Bhopal for two weeks as a precautionary measure. But rumours flew thick and fast in the neighbourhood that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared the family's ordeal in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Corona shaming is the most dastardly act one can indulge in. My brother dared to keep flying till the last government directive so that several stranded international passengers could return home. The risk he took for the well-being of others.

She added, "Airline staff have been made to leave their houses, many are being ill-treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because they chose to serve you over their life (sic)."

Read the post right here:

Well, this is arguably the most honest post we have come across on Coronavirus and it should be read by one and all!

