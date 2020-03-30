Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Corona shaming is the most dastardly act!
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a scathing post on Instagram and narrates an incident where her pilot brother was Corona shamed. This is how she expressed her thoughts!
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is upset about her pilot brother, Aishwarya, being Corona shamed. He was in self-isolation in hometown Bhopal for two weeks as a precautionary measure. But rumours flew thick and fast in the neighbourhood that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared the family's ordeal in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Corona shaming is the most dastardly act one can indulge in. My brother dared to keep flying till the last government directive so that several stranded international passengers could return home. The risk he took for the well-being of others.
She added, "Airline staff have been made to leave their houses, many are being ill-treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because they chose to serve you over their life (sic)."
#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE! My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled and we are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them! Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally. #AviationCrewDeservesRespect #BeingQuarantinedIsNotBeingPositive #StopCoronaShaming #NotAllQuarantinedArePositive
Well, this is arguably the most honest post we have come across on Coronavirus and it should be read by one and all!
