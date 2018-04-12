Divyanka Tripathi receives Madhya Pradesh Ratna Samman; here's her 'Thank you' speech

Divyanka Tripathi, who is from Indore, was recently awarded the Madhya Pradesh Ratna Samman

Divyanka Tripathi, who is from Indore, was recently awarded the Madhya Pradesh Ratna Samman. Sharing the news on social media, the telly actor also expressed her happiness about her parents receiving the award on her behalf.

She said, "No feeling can be better than seeing your parents receiving an award on behalf of their creation!"

Divyanka Tripathi also recorded a 'Thank you' speech and shared on Instagram:

Her 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' co-star Karan Patel congratulated Divyanka on Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations on the award, totally deserve every bit of the honour and for once again proving to the world that a #Daughter brings the kind of #Pride to the #Parents that most #SonsCannot ...!"

@Divyanka_T .. Congratulations on the award, totally deserve every bit of the honour and for once again proving to the world that a #Daughter brings the kind of #Pride to the #Parents that most #SonsCannot ...! ð¤ð¤ https://t.co/BWcsDLOeK1 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) April 10, 2018

Way to go girl!

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi stays back in London for hubby Vivek Dahiya after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates