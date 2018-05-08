Divyanka Tripathi's sweet gesture for a little fan from London!

Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture of her fan, a little girl who went out shopping with her mother and bought a white trench coat exactly like the one Divyanka had worn during the London schedule of the show



Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya continues to be the highest followed television actress on social networking website, Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress is pretty active and gives a sneak peek into her personal life via her photo sharing app. On her show of 4 years, Divyanka rose to recognition as Ishima and shares a great camaraderie with her on-screen children. In real life too, Divyanka seems to be a hit among the kids and her latest post on Instagram is a proof of that.

Divyanka shared a picture of her fan, a little girl who went out shopping with her mother and shopped for a white trench coat exactly like the one Divyanka had worn during the London schedule of the show.

The little girl Misha wore the jacket and posed for her mother only to later write a sweet note to the actress, "So Misha chose this jacket last week whilst out shopping and asked if she could buy it because it's like the white jacket Ishita wore, the day she met her. We bought it and today Misha has asked me to take a picture and send it to Ishita saying she is a small Ishita when she wears the jacket and wants to tell u this message: "Dear Ishita, hope u like the photo, we watch u a lot, please put my photo in a frame in your house, I hope u don't forget about me or this picture and I hope u have a lovely happy day. We like to copy, rather look up to our favourite actresses when it comes to styling and make-up. But this little kid's gesture touched Divyanka Tripathi, who later shared the photo of Misha on her photo-sharing app and captioned it 'Love'.

