Divya's White Light Healing Center

Many of us are curious about the mystical nature of tarot, but no one understands the craft better than Divyaa Pandit, a tarot card reader, spiritual healer and life coach based in Mumbai. Divyaa has been been a proficient healer for over 10 years, and provides a wide arsenal of holistic services under the banner of her company White Light Healing Center.

An entrepreneur at heart, she started off as a homemaker and mother to four children, and built her spiritual practice from scratch. Today, she has a plethora of clients all over the world that swear by her skills and services. Her instinctual clairvoyance - a skill she was gifted with since birth - drew her to the craft of tarot card reading. Once she mastered the cards, Divyaa continued to study the spiritual arts, and soon became proficient in reiki, crystal healing, shamanic healing, theta healing, inner child healing, access consciousness healing, dream healing and more. Apart from her affinity for the above, Divyaa is also well-versed with the spiritual aspects human psyche and the universe, due to her advanced knowledge of neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), numerology, hypnotherapy and past life regression.

Her years of work with her clients seeking to mend problems of the subconscious led her to the breakthrough method of healing, Matrix Resolution Therapy. This is a form of therapy where Divyaa and her group of mediums work together to delve into the subconscious minds of those who seek this healing and unravel their blocks from within.

Despite her expertise in several kinds of healing, Divyaa has always considered tarot card reading amongst her most adept services. Divyaa has a unique approach towards tarot card reading. She believes that tarot can be used as a tool of inner wisdom and guidance. Her version of tarot is an amalgamation between the person seeking answers and the reader herself - a congruence of energies that create a gateway for the cards to reveal insight into the past, present and future. While technical knowledge of the craft is important, Divyaa also believes in the innate intuition of the reader, which determines the accuracy of every reading.

Known widely as the 'Remedy Queen', Divyaa is also well-versed with crystal, herbs and home remedies that can help heal spiritually induced troubles. She believes in the powerful relationship between crystals and tarot, especially how one can show a clear pathway while the other can help guide you through it.

For those who wish to get in touch with Divyaa Pandit, can find her channel on YouTube under the name "White Light Healing Center".

