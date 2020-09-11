Divyendu Sharma is back to Banaras with the new normal and how!

Divyendu Sharma is one of the most popular actors, who has always raised the level of his performance with each project. Amidst the restrictions easing and being busy with dubbing and other meetings, the actor has leapt to action with full gusto and will begin work on his next project from Benaras, a city very dear to him.

Divyendu has left for Benaras to shoot for his upcoming project, which will soon stream on a popular OTT platform. He shared, "I’m thrilled to be back on sets after being at home for the past few months. I feel like I have resumed after a long vacation and I’m hoping to have an exciting and productive shooting schedule. Life has to move on despite all the difficulties. It is a different kind of feeling to be back on the sets especially in one of my favourite cities, Benaras. I had shot here for Mirzapur season one earlier and I’m back again. I have lots of fond memories of this place especially of the lip-smacking kachoris and apple pie. I can’t wait to explore, shoot and relive the good old days again." He also added that shooting during these times is a different experience altogether and all the necessary precautions are being followed for everyone’s safety.

Although it is challenging for actors to adapt to the new kind of shooting, Divyendu is sure that it is going to be a unique and fun experience. He is all set to keep his fans at the edge of their seats once again with the second season of Mirzapur.

