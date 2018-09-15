Divyendu Sharma: We take electricity, water facilities for granted

bollywood

Divyendu Sharma believes Batti Gul Meter Chalu is relatable. Divyendu is working with Shree Narayan Singh again after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Divyendu Sharma

Actor Divyendu Sharma, who will soon be seen in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", says people living in urban areas take the facilities of water and electricity for granted. "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" tells the story of how people are suffering from corruption in the electricity system.

"Most of the cities and small towns face power cut and electricity issue daily and I was aware of the issues," Divyendu told IANS.

"Even a city like Delhi faces the same problem during the summer. Such things happen because common people take electricity and water facilities for granted in urban life and do not even think about conserving them," he added.

The actor continued: "If someone lives in Mumbai, I doubt if they face long hours power cut. Though these days, people talk a lot about power conservation, they hardly practice basic things like switching off lights and fans when leaving the room. Such abuse of electricity is creating dearth in power supply."

The actor believes "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" is relatable. Divyendu is working with Shree Narayan Singh again after "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Talking about his rapport with the filmmaker, he said: "I came on board at the very last moment and did not even read the whole script to say 'yes' to the film. Before they started the shooting of the film, Shree Sir called me saying 'This is the story in one line and you have to trust me on this.' And I came on board."

What has he learnt from actors Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor?

"Yes, how to stay disciplined and importance of hard work. It was fascinating to see how Akshay Sir after so many years of working in Bollywood is so disciplined with his craft and is always on time.

"Shahid never takes his talent and opportunity for granted. There is no doubt about the fact that Shahid is an extremely talented actor, but with every choice, he is challenging himself."

"Batti Gul Meter Chalu" will be releasing on September 21.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever