Divyenndu Sharma to star in crime thriller web series Bicchoo Ka Khel

His performance as hot-headed gangster Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur behind him, Divyenndu Sharma has trained his focus on ALT Balaji's Bicchoo Ka Khel, a crime thriller which is being headlined by him. Set to go on floors soon, the story revolves around a budding writer — an underdog — who loses his father in an untoward incident. The show chronicles how he manipulates the law and walks away scot-free after executing a revenge.

Sharma tells mid-day, "My character is that of a writer who is a fan of pulp fiction. I am reading books written by Om Prakash Sharma, Ved Prakash Kamboj, and Surender Mohan Pathak, who are among the finest pulp fiction writers in India. For me, humanising this character will be my biggest preparation."

The decision to cast Sharma in a character far distanced from his previous acts was taken collaboratively by the production house and him. "The makers wanted to surprise people by casting against type. The production house and I were planning to collaborate for a long time. This was the kind of character I was looking for, and they were convinced that I could pull this off."

