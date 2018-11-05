Diwali 2018: The touch of gold

diwali

Celebrate Diwali with an Oriental salute to all things festive

The streets have already been lit up and children have begun decorating their clay diyas. There's more than one reason to believe that Diwali is in fact, here.

This festive season, give desi khaana a miss and head to a well-known Asian eatery to try out golden dim sum, the signature Peking duck with braised quail egg and a special golden cocktail at the Golden Week special menu which has been curated by award-winning chef Raymond Wong just for the occasion.

"We know from experience that guests enjoy eye-catching and unusual dishes. Indians are known to be extravagant, especially during celebrations. However, the new-age young consumer is looking for substance with style. The menu is an amalgamation of these factors,' Wong shares about the menu.

ON November 5 to 11

TIME 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

AT Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

CALL 26408800

