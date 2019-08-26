Diwali 2019: All you need to know about the festival of lights

diwali

The glorious festival of Diwali is celebrated for five days with each day bearing some important significance

Diwali has been a usual topic during essays as part of our school homework. Apart from the usual facts that Diwali is known as the 'festival of lights', one must know that the festival that falls on October 27, 2019, marks the beginning of the winter season. Here are some more astounding facts and significances about the Diwali festival.

Five days of Diwali

One of the most popular significances of Diwali is that it celebrates one of the joyous events of Ramayana –the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana’s return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. This festival is celebrated for five days with each day bearing some important significance. The first day is known as Dhanteras, where devotees clean and whitewash their houses and decorate it for Diwali 2019. Women draw intricate rangoli designs on their doorstep, to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, into their houses. The day is considered auspicious make expense purchases such as gold and silver jewellery, new utensils and kitchenware. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi where the event of Lord Krishna killing the demon Narakasura is celebrated. It is also known as 'Chhoti Diwali'.

The third day is Diwali, the main day of the festival. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped at every household celebrating the festival. This is the most awaited day of the five-day Diwali festival where friends and family unite in celebrations by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets and namkeen among the neighbourhood. The fourth day is called Annakut where revelers offer vegetarian food as naivedya to Lord Krishna. Bhai Dooj marks the end of the celebrations with women performing puja for their brothers. In some cultures, the brother visits his sister, bearing gifts for her.

Food, fire-crackers and more

One must have many fond memories of bursting fire-crackers, cleaning and decorating the house with earthen diyas, hanging lanterns at the balcony and stuffing one’s face with some delicious sweets throughout the 5-day Diwali festival. The decorative fairy lights, intricately placed on the window panes and balconies of the houses are truly beautiful sights. Apart from children bursting fire-crackers, the tempting aroma of faral fills the air ahead of the festivities. The women of the household customarily prepare faral, a sweet and salty collection of sweets and namkeen and distribute among the neighbourhood. As Diwali marks the beginning of the winter season, the sweets prepared for the occasion are heavy on dry fruits such as cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios and figs that are known to control cholesterol, blood pressure and boost strength. Such treats are one of the most awaited parts of the festival that is widely relished among revellers.

