Diwali 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar send wishes

A gamut of Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and Rishi Kapoor took to their social media on Sunday to wish their fans and followers peace, prosperity and fulfilment on Diwali.

This is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment.

T 3530 - Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment ..ð

à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ ; à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿ , à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ ð¹



( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ) pic.twitter.com/JZmOkyoOY8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2019

Rishi Kapoor: "Diwali ki shubh kaamnayen sabhi ko!" Happy Diwali!

Akshay Kumar: Celebrating Diwali with the team. It's the happiest time of the year, when the clothes are bright and the smiles even brighter! Wishing you all a very safe and #HappyDiwali

Karan Johar: #HappyDiwali to all of you and to all your families and loved ones! Lots of love and light... Lots of positivity and good health.

Priyanka Chopra: Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity

Kajol: With love from my fav photographer... Happy Diwali to one and all. #HappyDiwali

Nimrat Kaur: Wishing everyone a beautiful, bright Diwali with nothing but love and light all around you and all your loved ones. Please say no to crackers and fireworks...and say yes only to lots of mithai and joy and all the happy calories that come along with it !! #HappyDiwali.

Huma Qureshi: Happy Diwali "doston !! Khoob pyaar".

Anupam Kher: Delighted that I am managing to go back to India for Diwali. Thanks to team @NBCNewAmsterdam. Here is wishing you all a very Happy, Prosperous and Peaceful Dawali. May God give you all the happiness in the world. L ove you all.

Delighted that I am managing to go back to India for Diwali. Thanks to team @NBCNewAmsterdam. Here is wishing you all a very Happy, Prosperous and Peaceful Dà¤wali. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Love you all. à¤¶à¥à¤­ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ ððððð pic.twitter.com/Y67U1XJ0v7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 26, 2019

Boman Irani: Celebrate this Diwali with diyas over crackers! Wishing all my loved people a very Happy Diwali from the Iranis!

Adnan Sami: Wishing everyone a very #HappyDeepavali with "duas", love, light and peace always!

Armaan Malik: It's that time of the year when we need to let go of the negative energies that hold us back. Everything around you lights up when you let that light inside of you shine bright. So shine on & don't let any damn person or situation dull your sparkle! #HappyDiwali

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Happy Diwali to all.

Madhur Bhandarkar: May the divine light of Diwali shine with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health in our life. #HappyDiwali.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates