Diwali 2019: Dubai Police band's rendition of the Indian national anthem will make your heart swell with pride

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 16:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

There were elaborate fireworks, opulent laser shows and mesmerising dance performances to entertain thousands of people who had gathered for the event

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The Dubai Police band recently played India's national anthem to celebrate Diwali and it was met with a thunderous response. The crowd, too, sang along with the band.

The celebrations were grand with elaborate fireworks, opulent laser shows and mesmerising dance performances to entertain thousands of people who had gathered for the event organised in collaboration with Dubai Tourism and the Indian Consulate in Dubai. Check out the video of the band singing the national anthem:

India's national anthem was written and composed by legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Tags

dubaidiwaliworld news

