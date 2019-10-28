Diwali 2019: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar bring in the festival together with his family
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated Diwali with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in a quiet celebration.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for quite some time, and the duo hasn't shied away from accepting they are in love. And because the whole nation was immersed in the celebrations of Diwali, how could they stay away? Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram account and shared a perfect family picture, also featuring Dandekar:
Akhtar and Dandekar are expected to take their relationship to the next level soon. Their Diwali celebrations were quiet and simple. It seems the couple wasn't in the mood to indulge in any sort of grandeur or glitter. Coming to his professional front, he just had The Sky Is Pink as an actor and the film received rave reviews from critics. He will next star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, a boxing drama releasing on October 2, 2020.
As a producer, he gave us Gully Boy earlier this year, which is now India's official entry to the Oscars for 2020. But fans are actually waiting for the announcement of Don 3, and have been constantly asking him to make direct the film soon and that too with Shah Rukh Khan. I guess he's busy with his acting assignment and is unlikely to return to direction anytime soon.
Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar were clicked in Bandra, Mumbai. For the outing, the Shibani looked fresh as a flower in her "Nirvana" grey tank top and orange shorts. As for Farhan, he matched her partner's funky look by opting for a navy blue jacket, grey shorts and training shoes. All Pics/Yogen Shah
It seems like Shibani Dandekar was in a fun mood. She was quick to unleash her funny avatar for the photographers. Her goofy face for the paparazzi was all over the Internet.
Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for quite a while now, frequently shares photos and videos with each other on social media. The duo never really admitted to their love-affair prior to this post, but their lovey-dovey pictures, videos and public display of affection were enough to scream love.
Speaking about being open on social media about his relationship with Shibani, Farhan was quoted saying, "I mean, obviously you don't want to go like crazy and people are like please 'bass kar' but ya, it feels nice to share that because we are always living so sheltered and you are always so protected and your guards are constantly up; especially when it comes to people like your partner in your life and you don't want people to know."
He further added, "I just felt like it's rather nicer to share it with people and include them in the joy and let them feel happy, hopefully. Some might feel a bit jealous that she's with me."
On the Bollywood front, Farhan Akhtar is busy training for Toofan in which the actor will be slipping into the character of a boxer by teaming up with the director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Farhan Akhtar is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree. Time and again, he treats his fans by giving them insights to his workout regime which is widely hailed as inspirational for his fans. He is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra
