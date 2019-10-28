Diwali 2019: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar bring in the festival together with his family

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for quite some time, and the duo hasn't shied away from accepting they are in love. And because the whole nation was immersed in the celebrations of Diwali, how could they stay away? Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram account and shared a perfect family picture, also featuring Dandekar:

View this post on Instagram #Diwali mubarak sabko.Khushi shanti mohabbat sabko miley A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) onOct 26, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

Akhtar and Dandekar are expected to take their relationship to the next level soon. Their Diwali celebrations were quiet and simple. It seems the couple wasn't in the mood to indulge in any sort of grandeur or glitter. Coming to his professional front, he just had The Sky Is Pink as an actor and the film received rave reviews from critics. He will next star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, a boxing drama releasing on October 2, 2020.

As a producer, he gave us Gully Boy earlier this year, which is now India's official entry to the Oscars for 2020. But fans are actually waiting for the announcement of Don 3, and have been constantly asking him to make direct the film soon and that too with Shah Rukh Khan. I guess he's busy with his acting assignment and is unlikely to return to direction anytime soon.

