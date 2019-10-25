Diwali 2019: Five jewellery trends to follow on Dhanteras

Dhanteras is just around the corner and it's time to celebrate the festival with some gorgeous jewellery! Although it can be difficult to choose from a wide variety of accessories available in the market, it helps to know which ones are the trendiest. Here are some of the most stylish designs to choose from.

Vibrant Gemstone Jewellery



It's a universal truth that any festival is incomplete without colours. Ombre stones are specifically designed for occasions such as a card party or a get-together with friends. With beautiful gradations in seven vivid shades of natural sapphires, Ombre adds a vibrant touch to your evening or party look.

Minimal Jewellery



The minimal and lightweight designer jewellery cater to the styling needs of the modern woman. They make a statement just as bright as the ornate ones and also suit your everyday wear needs. Stack or layer up the minimal designs and watch them do wonders for your festive look.

Fauna Inspired Motifs



It's no secret that animal-themed fashion accessories have been evergreen phenomena. This Danteras, try the latest jewellery trend, 'Pero', which is inspired by the playful parrots, which takes the jewellery trend to a whole new level. The Fauna-inspired motifs are adorned with delicate diamonds and unique gemstones which are set in gold, these animal-themed fashion accessories will definitely steal your heart.

Modern Mangalsutra Designs



Today, every woman's favourite accessory is the modern mangalsutra bracelet. The modern mangalsutra gives out a subtle and stylish statement for the season and also doubles up as the perfect workwear jewellery. There is a wide range of mangalsutra designs ranging from rings and necklaces that you can choose from and embrace your symbol of marriage in style.

Classic Designs With A Modern Twist

Classic jewellery with a modern twist is also one of the jewellery trends to follow this Dhanteras. The designs feature dramatic spirals and intricate motifs that are inspired by the twists, spins, and pirouettes of the iconic dance form. Since the designs feature luxurious diamonds and gorgeous pearls that lend a classic finesse to the collection, they can be paired with a traditional attire for a classy yet chic look.

