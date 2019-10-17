Diwali 2019: Gift your loved ones a hi-tech smartphone

The festival of lights is best spent with friends and family. But there's much more to Diwali celebrations then burning crackers or buying new clothes. Diwali isn't complete without gifting your near and dear ones with something special. A gift that they shall remember and cherish for a lifetime. So this Diwali, how about gifting a smartphone to your loved ones and making their festival of lights all the more special.

Realme 5 Pro

From texting your buddies to clicking incredible pictures, the Realme 5 Pro lets you do more of what you love. The smartphone is powered by a 10 nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, which lets you multitask seamlessly. And thanks to the 48 MP AI Quad Camera, the smartphone allows you to capture beautiful scenic views on the film. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 17.792. Shop here

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s packs a 6000 mAh battery and comprises of a 48 MP rear camera in triple camera set up and an immersive Amoled screen. The smartphone comes in the color Sapphire Blue and runs on the Android v9.0 Pie operating system with 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. Shop here

Mi Note 7 Pro

The Mi Note 7 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, Octa-Core and has Android Pie 9.0. The phone is available in the 6GB RAM 128GB variant and is xpandable UP to 256 GB. The smartphone boast of a rear Fingerprint Scanner, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Sony IMX586 Sensor among other features. The phone's box contains a Handset, SIM Ejector Tool, Soft Case, Manual, Adapter, Cable. You can buy this product at Rs 14, 417. Shop here

OPPO Reno2 Z

The Oppo Reno 2 Z packs a 48MP Quad cam camera with Zoom features. The smartphone features a lot of aesthetic and content thanks to the combination of a notchless full screen and super narrow bezels. High definition full screen, better feel in watching videos and playing games are few of the USP of the phone. The Oppo Reno 2 offers a professional quality video bokeh effect and truly stands out from the crowd in bokeh video selfies with movie-like quality. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 29,990. Shop here

OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 comes with Snapdragon 855 and an immersive Full HD display. The phone packs an industry-leading dual camera and premium glass design. Crisp colors and stunning detail make the OnePlus 7's 48-megapixel camera sets the phone from other mobile phones. The phone packs a 3700 mAh battery and Fast Charge which helps the phone to stay cool even when you’re using your phone. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates