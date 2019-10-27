Diwali 2019: Mimi Chakraborty celebrating 'festival of lights' with her dogs will melt your heart!

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Sunday, took to Instagram to extend her wishes to her fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali - the festival of lights. The 30-year-old newly-elected MP from Jadavpur gave her fans a sneak peek into her personal life when she shared an adorable picture of herself in ethnic wear. In the picture, Mimi looked absolutely exquisite in traditional ethnic attire as she poses with her [et dogs Chickoo and Max.

View this post on Instagram Diwali prep âÂ¨âÂ¨âÂ¨ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onOct 26, 2019 at 5:29am PDT

Nearly 24 hours ago, Mimi shared a picture sporting a yellow lehenga choli and captioned the picture: Diwali prep. Soon after, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader another series of picture where she was seen posing alongside her two pet dogs, Chickoo and Max.

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali from us to you.. A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onOct 26, 2019 at 11:56pm PDT

While extending wishes on the occasion of Diwali, Mimi was seen posing alongside her dogs as she was seen striking a conversation with them. In another picture, the actor-turned-politician was seen holding a puja thali in her hand as she oozed confidence in her ethnic best.

Posing alongside her pet dogs, Mimi captioned the picture: Happy Diwali from us to you...! This isn't the first time that the new age political leader has taken to Instagram to wish her fans on a festive occasion. A few days ago, Mimi had taken to the social networking platform yo extend her wishes on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In the pictures, Mimi looked absolutely stunning in a peach saree and paired her look with a pink dupatta. The politician looked close to a new bride in the ethnic pictures. A few days ago, Mimi had shared a picture and asked her followers to guess the person who photobombed her picture. While Mimi looked stunning in a monochrome kurta, it was netizens epic answers to Mimi Chakraborty's photobombing question that left everyone in splits.

One user wrote, "The prettiest smile of yours." while another user said, "Beautiful angel." While a third user said, "Ur smile is God's special creation....my lovely inspiration." Mimi has also opened an Instagram account called 'CHICKOO ND MAX' where she shares pictures and adorable videos of her pet dogs. The page has garnered over 10 thousand likes and still counting.

