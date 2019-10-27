Diwali 2019: Muhurat trading session held at Bombay Stock Exchange
Muhurat Trading is a special trading session that takes place usually on the day of Diwali
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a special Muhurat Trading' session was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Sunday. The trading session took place during the Lakshmi Puja at the BSE building, which was attended by CEO Ashish Chavan. Actress Mouni Roy, who would be next seen in the film 'Made in China', was also present on the occasion.
Mumbai: #MahuratTrading underway at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), actor Rajkummar Rao present. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/ORtdhWpo9u— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019
Speaking to ANI, Roy said: "I do not ask God for anything. Instead, I just say thank you. I believe that God provides us with what we are supposed to get, whether we ask for it or not. Diwali is a special occasion where we do a lot of pujas."
'Muhurat Trading' is a special trading session that takes place usually on the day of Diwali. The session is considered auspicious to signify the beginning of traditional Hindu accounting year called Samvat.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019: Dhananjay Munde defeats Pankaja Munde