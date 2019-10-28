Diwali 2019: Mumbaikars breathe easy as air quality 'Good'

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

While Delhi remains under the grip of dust and firecracker pollution post-Diwali, locals in Mumbai can breath easy with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 docking at 32 and 43 respectively in Haji Ali area -- levels which come in the 'good' category, as per Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

The pollution levels in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Noida dipped to 'very poor' category with overall air quality index standing at 306 and 356, respectively. Extremely poor air quality in Delhi was earlier predicted due to firecracker emissions, unfavourable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning in neighbouring states.

With an aim to curb the menace of dust and firecracker pollution, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday began sprinkling water on the roads in Laxmi Nagar area. The local authorities were seen running the machines in and around Laxmi Nagar, which is a popular shopping area in the national capital.

As Haryana too witnessed bursting of crackers on Diwali, its AQI stood at 279 (poor) at NISE Gwal Pahari area in Gurugram. On Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had predicted that the air quality will get even worse in coming days and the AQI was expected to be around 324 due to Diwali.

In the wake of the increased pollution, Delhi residents have complained of a spike in respiratory problems and allergies. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana makes the situation in Delhi worse. According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.

To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates