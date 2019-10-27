Diwali 2019: Poonam Mahajan's son shows off his singing skills at a get-together

On the occasion of Diwali, MP Poonam Mahajan took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her son Aadya. In the picture, Poonam's son Aadya can be seen jamming with a friend as they celebrate the festival of lights at Poonma's friend's place. While sharing the picture, Poonam captioned it: A jamming with RO!



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

A day before celebrating the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Poonam was seen at a Diwali bash organised by her friend in Worli. The Diwali bash saw the mother-son duo, Poonam and Aadya in attendance. In a picture tagged on Instagram, MP Poonam Mahajan can be seen posing with her 'Gang of girls' as they welcomed Diwali together.



A viral picture shows Poonam smiling for the cameras as she celebrates Dilwai with her friends

In the picture, Poonam who is seen donning a black dress complimented her look with a black and golden stripe shrug. The 38-year-old BJP leader is seen happily posing for a picture as she celebrates Diwali with her family and friends.

This isn't the first time Poonam shared a leaf out of her personal life. In the past too, the BJP leader has shared cute, candid pictures of her son Aadya, her daughter Avika, mother Rekha Mahajan and her pet dog too. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday son â¤ï¸ A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onOct 10, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

When Poonam wished her son Aadya on his 15th birthday. The BJP leader also shared rare pictures from her son's album to wish him on his special day.

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #sisters âºï¸ A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onMar 14, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

Poonam shared this adorable picture of her daughter Avika playing with her pet dog. While sharing the picture, Poonam captioned it: Sisters with heart emoticons.

The BJP leader shared this adorable picture of her son and daughter posing for a family picture with their grandmother Rekha Mahajan.

When Poonam's heartfelt wishes on her daughter Avika's birthday left everyone emotional. Poonam captioned the picture: Happy birthday to my warrior princess!

