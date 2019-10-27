Diwali 2019: Twitterati celebrates the festival of lights

This picture has been used for representational purposes

It’s Diwali and it is the day one celebrates with fireworks and mouthful of sweets and savouries, wearing new traditional clothes. Revelers all over the country illuminate their houses with colourful lights, lanterns and earthen lamps ahead of the festival. As per Hindu mythology, the festival marks Lord Ram’s return from distant Lanka after his victory over the demon king Ravana that ended his 14-year-long exile.

As the whole country celebrates the festival, prominent persons also took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes through his 'Man Ki Baat' address, along with President Ram Nath Kovind urging people to help the less fortune by 'lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing.'

Hope you’re having a great #Diwali. Join today’s #MannKiBaat. https://t.co/CScutFXYyW

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.



Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 27, 2019

This Diwali, may the auspicious light of our million lamps eradicate the darkness of inequality and help Maharashtra shine with the glow of prosperity and progress. #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/xzpvR7Bg6K — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) October 27, 2019

à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¿ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤­à¥à¤¤à¥à¤·à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤®à¥ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¥à¤£ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾

à¤¨à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¯à¥, à¤¨à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¯à¥, à¤¨à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¥ à¤¨à¤®: à¥¥



à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤®à¥à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ !



Wishing you all a very #HappyDiwali and a prosperous year ahead ! pic.twitter.com/RQq2dWFvte — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 27, 2019

Wishing you and your family a Happy Diwali, today as we celebrate the victory of good over evil, I pray that the festival of light brings you bounties in all you seek — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 27, 2019

I wish everyone a very happy Diwali ððð« #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/dTYSODOWZQ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 27, 2019

Happy Diwali!

Enjoy the warmth and love of the season pic.twitter.com/LSAhXDJSD8 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) October 27, 2019

A little bit of pink never hurt never hurt anyone ð ‘Happy’ Diwali vibes ð pic.twitter.com/Ef8jWRcbQJ

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 27, 2019

How are you celebrating Diwali?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates