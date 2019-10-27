Diwali 2019: Western Railway blocks 282 suspicious e-tickets of Bandra-Bhuj train

The Western Railway's Vigilance team on scrutiny of certain suspicious booking transactions in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) detected that the E-tickets booked on train no 22956 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express were booked using the same name of passengers on different days of the Diwali holidays. It is also suspected that the tickets were booked by unauthorized tickets agents using dubious software.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway said, "The Vigilance team of the Western Railway detected that e-tickets were booked on the same name group and for the Bhuj Bandra Terminus Kutch Express on different days of Diwali holidays for the dates ranging from November 1 to 13, 2019. Accordingly, 282 suspicious PNRs consisting of 1,692 passengers and tickets amounting to Rs 7,19,100 were blocked by the vigilance team in the PRS system."

Passengers holding e-Tickets for the Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express train for the above-mentioned dates have been requested to check the status of their tickets and if found blocked, they are requested to contact the Chief Reservation Supervisors of Gandhidham, Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central station during office hours and submit their proof of identity. Tickets of genuine passengers will be released and unblocked after verification with original ID and post-submission of a photocopy at the PRS office Gandhidham, Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central.

