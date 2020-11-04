Diwali 2020: 5 local Brands to get Eco-friendly Home Decor

With conscious consumption on the rise, people are constantly on the lookout for eco-friendly alternatives whether it is a water bottle, a toothbrush, or a pair of jeans. Many indie brands in the country have picked up on this trend and offer a range of sustainable products. We have rounded up 5 of the most interesting home decor brands which offer eco-friendly decor, just in time for Diwali.

Sustainable lighting



Bangalore-based Oorjaa is among the first artisanal paper studios. Their collection includes a wide array of lamps (Rs 2000 onwards). Be it ceiling, floor, pendant, or wall- they have one for your home. Oorjaa uses paper-like substances made from lokta fibre and banana fibre and cork to handcraft each of their products. The brand is a great option for those who are looking to light their houses up in a sustainable fashion.

Log onto https://www.oorjaa.in/



The silk beneath your feet



A carpet is more than a statement piece; it is the comforting texture beneath your feet. Mishcat Co employs independent rural artisans who weave leftover sari yarn sourced from southern India into magnificent carpets (Rs 38400 onwards). The philosophy behind Mishcat Co is simple; they wish to change the perception of sustainable luxury by up-cycling scraps of the finest silk saris into carpets which are unique in every sense. The exquisite range of carpets is available in vivid designs and colours.

Log onto https://mishcatco.com/

Ethically yours



Sahil and Sarthak Design Co is a contemporary design studio which strives to make its products as sustainable as possible. With ethnicity, ecology, and ethics as the core philosophy of the brand, emphasis is laid on all of their materials being either eco-friendly, recycled, or reused. Their home decor range includes mirrors, door handles, planters, centre pieces, lights, cushion covers, and many more statement pieces which transform the look of every room. The Katran Collection offered by the studio utilises discarded pieces of cloth to create furniture, lighting, as well as decor pieces.

Log onto www.sahilsarthak.com/SahilSarthak.htm

All natural



New Delhi based furniture design atelier, Differniture is as different as its name suggests. The entire focus lies on producing a functional sustainable product by using salvaged and reclaimed materials. Their offerings include stools, benches, chandeliers, sofas, chairs, tables, lamps, and much more. The wooden chandeliers and bar stools are especially striking. The atelier’s minimal waste design philosophy is apparent in their use of non-toxic and natural oils and waxes.

Log onto https://differniture.com/

Upcycle away

A passion project aimed at reviving discarded items with a focus on aesthetic and quality, The Second Wind positions itself as an alternative to those who value re-use. They’ve use reclaimed and salvaged wood in their vibrant side tables, table tops, side stools, and drawers giving them a distinct vintage look and a renewed purpose. The most striking piece they offer is the tabletop pouffes (Rs 4500) they’ve sculpted out of waste tyres. A few other notable pieces include the repurposed bookshelf (Rs 4500) and a headboard vintage bench (Rs 25000).

Log onto https://www.thesecondwind.in/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news