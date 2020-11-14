Diwali 2020: Arjun Bijlani lights it up with his fresh festive look!

Arjun Bijlani is called the heartthrob of the TV world for a reason. The actor looks stylish in just about any attire, but his latest pictures are setting a new benchmark. In a series of pictures clicked, Arjun is looking smashing dressed in a kurta and pyjama.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Diwali!! Happy Dhanteras... may god always be with us..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Wearing a green kurta with chikankari work paired with dhoti style white pyjamas, Arjun Bijlani shows that he can carry off not only western, but also Indian outfits with ease and elegance. The actor can be seen lighting a diya in one picture while playfully posing for the camera in another shot.

The actor has urged his fans to not move around much this Diwali. He said, "Everyone should have a low-key Diwali with family only this year. We need to realise that just because everything is open now does not mean that we are out of Covid-19. In fact, the opposite is true. Because people are moving out so much, the chance of getting infected with Covid-19 is really high. We need to make sure that we keep our families safe. It's important to maintain social distancing as that is the only way we can ensure that we will not be infected. Please try not to rush to sweet shops or other areas where we know there will be a lot of crowd."

Recently, talking about how important it is for people to be mentally in a healthy and happy zone during the pandemic, Arjun said, "This pandemic has affected everyone's life in one way or the other. After we were unwell, we realised the need to be happy. Staying positive and happy plays a very important role in strengthening willpower. And staying closer to nature is always healing."

Also read: Arjun Bijlani: Sushant Was Not Someone Who Would Get Depressed Over Things

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news