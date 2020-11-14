Diwali 2020: Priyal Mahajan, Pravisht Mishra, Nimrit Kaur, TV celebs share their celebrations plan

The festive season of Diwali has begun and the film and TV industry is always ahead when it comes to celebrations. Although this year, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has hampered the celebrations, forcing the celebrities to be muted. The celebrations might be muted, but the happiness and festive mood cannot.

This Diwali 2020, let's listen in to some of the popular faces of television industry and understand how they will be celebrating the fesitval of lights this year.

Amar Upadhaya as Virendra Pratap Singh from Molkki

"The festival of Diwali is all about getting together with family and friends, chilling with them and relaxing. Every year I visit my relatives' place, but this year I am busy shooting for Molkki. Also I am planning to cook for my family and enjoy the delicious meal with them. I don't really believe in bursting crackers, not only because I am an environmentalist, but also because I feel that the festival is more about lights, sweets and togetherness."

Priyal Mahajan as Purvi from Molkki

"Diwali is a beautiful festival of lights and colours during which I enjoy spending time with my family and close friends. This year I will be busy shooting for my show Molkki, so it will be difficult for me to spend much time with them. Like every year, I would like to urge everyone to support the environment by celebrating a cracker-free Diwali. I am looking forward to enjoying homemade sweets of every size, shape and flavor!"

Avinesh Rekhi aka Sarabjit of Choti Sarrdaarni

"Due to the current COVID situation, we need to maintain social distancing and hence we cannot celebrate the festival like we used to earlier. I have planned something special this Diwali for my family. I have purchased clandestine gifts for my wife and kids, and will be gifting them post Lakshmi Puja. The best part is that they are aware that they will be getting special gifts, and are trying their best to find what's in store for them but it's a surprise and I am sure they will love their gifts.!"

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka Mehar of Choti Sarrdaarni

"For me Diwali does not only mean lighting up the house with Diyas, decorating it flowers or making elaborate rangolis. I personally love gorging on sweets, especially Besan ladoos so much so that I even plan to make the ladoos by myself. If I am not working, I will make them and surprise the cast and crew of Choti Sarrdaarni with some awesome Besan ladoos made by me during Diwali!"

Pravisht Mishra aka Anirudh of Barrister Babu

"I have always celebrated a cracker-free Diwali. Mostly because they make so much noise and cause pollution. My idea of celebrating Diwali is to spend time with close friends and family members. I am a very private person and I enjoy close-knit celebrations, instead of a big party."

Aura Bhatnagar aka Bondita of Barrister Babu

"I love bursting crackers on Diwali but this year due to the current situation, I want to follow the rules, regulations and also maintain social distancing. I remember helping my mother last year in making sweets for Diwali and exchanging them with our neighbors. It was really special for me because it was the first time I learned how to bake and make sweets with the help of my mother. I would like to take this opportunity and wish all my fans a very happy and cracker-free Diwali."

