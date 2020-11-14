Diwali 2020: Sunny Singh shares fond childhood memories of the festive season

The festival of Diwali has its own magic. The festival brightens and lightens up everybody's mood and brings them together. Due to the current pandemic, the celebrations have taken a different turn however, everyone has their own way of celebrating. Sunny Singh shares his childhood memories and these memories have surely made us relive our childhood days.

"Every year my friends and I would wait eagerly for Diwali and it's the most awaited time of the year. We would go down in the garden, play a lot of games, eat a lot of things, wear our best clothes and my family would come over to my home, we would recall my childhood memories and everyone else's too have a lot of laughter and my home would be well decorated and Diyas would be lit all around", Says the actor.

Further speaking about the excitement of Diwali Sunny shares, "We would also buy some gold as it's considered lucky and also some new clothes too. Diwali would be great fun because of holidays, we would also get to meet our friends and family, the excitement of bursting crackers and stacking up a variety of them."

The actor has been an integral part of some of the most memorable films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and many more. We can't wait to see more such memorable performances.

Also Read: Sunny Singh On Nepotism: References Help You Start, But What After That?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news