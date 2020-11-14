Diwali 2020: This festive season add sweetness to your wishes with Twitter's virtual laddoo

Today, people from all walks of life across the country and the globe will be celebrating Diwali with fevour and gaiety. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have hit the festive celebrations, it has not dampened the festive mood.

Armed with face mask, hand gloves and sanitisers, people will be celebrating the festival of lights at home. Meanwhile, there would many who couldn't travel home to be with their families and will be celebrating the festival virtually through video calls.

To add a spark to this unique Diwali, Twitter India has come up with the sweetest way to exchange festive wishes. The micro-blogging site has introduced a virtual laddoo, which users can tweet to their loved ones and celebrate Diwali together from across cities and countries.

This virtual laddoo is a 'conversation card' that lets you tweet out a wish, along with a laddoo by tapping on the 'Tweet #ALadoo' prompt. So, if you miss catching with an old friend from school or miss traveling to your loved ones this festive season, tweet and share the love with them.

