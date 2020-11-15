Diwali 2020: This year, the festival will be more special and intimate for me, says Aadar Jain

For young actor Aadar Jain, this Diwali is going to be super intimate as he disclosed how he is going to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Aadar said, "Diwali is always special to me and my family and this year will be no different. In fact, it'll be more special and intimate. We'll light up our home, spend time with each other and eat our favourite food!"

He adds, "This year the plan is to stay home, spend time with my grandparents, paint our Diyas and light them around the house, listen to good music and just enjoy the festival with my closest family and family of friends."

Aadar has a special wish for Diwali. He says, "I would like to wish for everyone's peace, love, prosperity, good health and most importantly safety."

Aadar is currently in news for quite some time due to his alleged relationship with Tara Sutaria. In an interview, Tara Sutaria talked about keeping her relationship with Aadar Jain a secret in the beginning, the reason behind the same, and how her friends and family think she's all about love. Talking about Jain first, she said, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared."

She added, "I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."

Though there is nothing official, tongues have been wagging that they are serious about each ever since they ushered in 2020 together in London. Aadar turned 26 on August 5, 2020, and to wish the special person of her life, Tara Sutaria shared a loved up post on social media. In the picture, Tara and Aadar are seen wearing ethnic wear, where the duo is hugging each other.

