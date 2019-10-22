Diwali dhamaka in your wardrobe

Go the linen way

For men, a kurta is the best option — mid-thigh length is popular this season, says Rohit Kamra. But you can also opt for a solid short one and pair it up with a printed or textured jacket. Wear this ensemble with slim-fit breeches, trousers or dhoti pants. "Linen silk is the ideal material to choose as it has the shine of silk and linen that breathes. You can wear slip-on sandals or juttis with this," he says. For women, a traditional saree in lime green, baby pink or aqua blue is what he recommends.

Gloss and heavy metal

A colourful ghagra with a shiny golden shirt is the perfect outfit, according to Nishka Lulla. But you can also pick a colourful crop top and wear it with a plain long skirt. "It should be a fusion of elements. Glossy fabrics, metallic accents or mirror work add to the festive vibe. Even men should wear a fabric that has some sheen, or a pocket in a metallic shade. Brocade in silk is another popular option this season. Thin fabrics work well for the Mumbai weather. A lycra crushed saree with metallic accents would look great," she advises.

Khadi coolth

Going organic is ideal this Diwali, suggests Samant Chauhan. "We are facing a challenge with environmental changes. This is also that time of the year when we fight air pollution. Khadi encapsulates low carbon footprint as well as traditional clothing," he elaborates. Besides, khadi is a breathable textile, which makes it ideal for Mumbai's October heat. Opt for muted colours; nothing that pops. A saree, kurta or anarkali works for women; you can also opt for a voluminous style. But ensure you are careful while lighting diyas, he's quick to add. Men can wear both short and long kurtas.

Mix and match

The flavour of the season is to create your own pataka mix-and-match by matching a new item with something you already have. This also allows you to invent your own look, which,

Nachiket Barve says, is what 2019 has been about. "Pair a kurta with a vintage dupatta or a saree with a jacket blouse or waistcoat. It's important that people buy good quality clothes and own fewer, nicer things instead of buying too much. This helps the sustainable fashion movement as you have a collection that can be passed on and worn in different combinations. Pick geo­r­gette, Chanderi and linens."

Bombing the city

Diwali in Mumbai means your outfit should be made of a cotton and silk blend, which offers comfort as well as sheen. The best way to do this about it, Suket Dhir says, is by wearing a bomber jacket. "It's an easy and quick fix, looks casual yet semi-formal and can be wo­rn over a kurta by men and women. It carries a chic vibe, and we have these in ikat and brocade, which look in­ternational, and tradit­i­o­nal as well," he informs. These can always be paired with jeans once the festive season wraps up.

