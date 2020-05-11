Diwali Dhamaka! Sooryavanshi, Coolie No 1, Radhe to clash at box-office?

With Eid round the corner, it is safe to assume that Salman Khan's Radhe and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb will be unable to meet their May 22 release. Throw in Sooryavanshi, 83 and Coolie No 1, and Bollywood has five big-ticket projects vying for a lucrative release window after the lockdown is lifted. Trade analysts predict many films will be rescheduled for a Diwali release. A trade source says, "Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Coolie No 1 are massy entertainers with action, emotion and drama — the kind of films that people enjoy watching during the biggest festival of the year."



Sooryavanshi were planned as summer releases

Even though Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra offer festive windows, trade analyst Atul Mohan believes a sense of uncertainty will prevail in the coming months. "Diwali is six months down the line, hopefully, normalcy will be restored by then. It was the original festive window before Bollywood started releasing films over Eid, Christmas and Republic Day weekends. There are enough theatres to release three big movies," he says. It may be noted that 2004 had seen four films hitting the screens in the period — Veer Zaara, Aitraaz, Naach and Mughal-e-Azam that was re-released in colour.



Coolie No 1

However, considering the films are incurring losses even as they wait in the wings, distributor Raj Bansal cautions it will be hara-kiri to line up more than two movies for the same day. "Diwali is the safest bet for big movies. But, producers should not consider releasing more than two films as they will eat into each other's profits."

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi offers an optimistic stance when he says, "I am hopeful that cinemas will open by mid-July or at least August 15."

