Diwali Gift Ideas for Everyone

With the pandemic precautions set in, it is going to be a mellow Diwali this year. Coronavirus has left many of us isolated, locked away in our abodes without the company of those we treasure. The brunt of isolation is felt much more deeply during the festive season while we stay away from our friends and family. At times like these, a simple reminder of our affection goes a long way. We are so used to obligatory gifting; we often forget that they can be heartfelt tokens of love. A gift needn’t be something you owe someone, it can be a way to show you care and can bring unbridled joy to your loved ones.



Here are a few gift ideas for everyone special in your life:

The foodie



We all know foodies and their love of anything edible. This festive season, make a statement with your gift by getting them a curated food hamper (Rs 2,000 onwards) from The Gift Studio. They offer a range of options suiting different preferences. The Asian Food Lover Hamper (Rs 2,199) with different noodles, sauces, and dips, the Holy Guacamole Box (Rs 4,999) with premium avocados in a 13x8 inch bespoke matte cream leather trunk, and the Farmer's Market Hamper (Rs 2,999) includes mixed fruits in an18x13 inch light pinewood wooden crate are top options to check out. They deliver to Mumbai and Kolkata.

BUY:https://thegiftstudio.com/



The glamorous

Celebrate the beauty of regional handicraft with stoles, saris, home textiles, and more from Antaran. The products are local, infused with culture and heritage from different parts of India, and purely sustainable – hand-woven intricately and carrying unique designs inspired by their heritage. Antaran’s new collection amplifies the need of the hour - to enable artisans, help keep traditional fabrics, and weaving techniques alive, and offer products that are clean, slow, and sustainable at their very core. Why buy from big labels when you can support artisans and craftsmen from the remotest parts of the country. The festive collection by Antaran is the ideal Diwali gift for someone who cares.

BUY:https://www.antaranartisanconnect.in/home





The movie buff



What better than a card game to test movie trivia? Cinephile (Rs 1,100) is the perfect card game for movie buffs. The 150 deck of cards promises sleek design and a hearty mix of pop culture and film which will be a sure shot hit at your next game night. There are multiple difficulty levels and ways to play which enables you to play with a casual movie-goer or a certified film nerd. Be it Steve Buscemi's most memorable cameos or Sean Connery's lesser-known films, your friends will be racking their brains for a long time.



BUY: Amazon



The reader



For lovers of literature of any kind, Bibliophilia-100 Literary Postcards (Rs 1,000) is hands down an enviable gift. The collection of 100 postcards includes graphic interpretations of 50 of the greatest literary quotes, from Virginia Woolf to Edgar Allen Poe. Picture a Scott Fitzgerald quote set against a jazz age champagne glass. Each card is poised to kindle your creative spirit and spark your imagination. Owing to its glowing aesthetics, they can be easily repurposed as wall art.



BUY: Amazon





The music lover



They say analogue is the best medium to hear music, why not gift someone the gift of sound this Diwali? The vinyl player makes for a classy gift for all ages. The Denon DP-29F (Rs 11,999) is an entry level fully automatic analogue turntable which would serve the purpose. It is designed to give you an immersive experience and will do justice to your valuable collection of analogue records making it a great gift for music lovers.



BUY: Amazon





The geek



Fitness has come to the forefront like never before, so what better than the Fit Bit Charge 4 (Rs 14,999) to gift to a tech lover? The latest fitness tracker from Fitbit comes with seven-day battery life, built-in GPS, exercise modes (from swimming to yoga), VO2 max tracking, Fitbit pay, and access to personalised health and sleep insights. It also helps you stay motivated via Fitbit challenges which you can do by competing with friends and family.

BUY: https://www.fitbit.com/in/home

