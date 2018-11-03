Diwali made easy

diwali

Leave your gifting and wardrobe worries aside with this cheat sheet meant for the Festival of Lights

SPARKLE AT HOME

Game on, desi style

Diwali means card parties where you ride your luck. Why not add a desi touch with hand-crafted traditional Indian board games? This brand offers games such as pachisi, dayakattam and ludo.

LOG ON TO: pachisi.co.in

COST: Rs 1,000 (for dayakattam and pachisi, each)

Hurricane Diwali

Pick a cage-style metal hurricane lamp with a woven pattern to light up a cosy corner or gift it to someone with a taste for design. It can be used indoors, as well as outdoors. Also check out trays, candles and desk accessories.

LOG ON TO: sammsara.com

COST: Rs 1,799

Handcrafted with love

Shiny trinkets help add the finishing touch to your ethnic look. Why not store them safely in a hand-crafted jewellery box?

TIME: 11 am to 7 pm

AT: Studio Malabar, Morvi Lane, Chowpatty.

CALL: 23620225

COST: Rs 2,500

TUCK INTO HAPPINESS

East meets west

This basket offers a mix of selections such as chunky choco-chip cookies, kaju katli boxes, olive oil crackers and Parisian cakes. For the final Diwali touch, there's a box of traditional diyas.

TIME: 7 pm to midnight

AT: Artisan Sofitel, BKC.

CALL: 7718885971

COST: Rs 2,000 onwards

Dip into festivities

Decadent jars of macadamia butter to slather your breads with, a hot chocolate concentrate with a special spice mix for the winters, and bonbons in different flavours - there's a lot to love about this sweet hamper.

LOG ON TO: vanillamiel.com

CALL: 9833757658

COST: Rs 1,450

a la Francaise

Light-as-air madeleines, delicate macaroons, almond cakes or chocolate hazelnuts - head to this French patisserie to pick from a variety of food hampers.

TIME: 11 am to 11 pm

AT: Cocoamaya, Andheri Kurla Road, Sakinaka.

CALL: 28566666

COST: Hampers start at Rs 2,000.

YOU DAZZLER!

For conscious celebrations

Let this festival be all about light and good vibes with these upcycled fairy lights with cutesy details such as tassels and parrots, made with leftover fabrics and other material by this jutti brand.

LOG ON TO: fizzygoblet.com

COST: Comes free with every jutti purchase

TLC for your skin

Make the most of the healing properties of neem and calendula to combat the season with this organic body care range.

LOG ON TO: loveorganically.in

COST Rs 900 (for body butter)

Gift an heirloom

Head to this exhibition where you can pick from a variety of traditional Chanderi sarees, chatai border sarees and silk ones.

TILL: November 4, 11 am to 7 pm

AT: Mrignayanee showroom, ground floor, World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade.

CALL: 22182114

STYLE GUIDE

For women

The coolest trends this season are ruffles, frills and tiers. They can be incorporated in anarkalis, shararas and dupattas. One can incorporate unconventional Indian silhouettes with modern elements like billowing, bishop sleeves or fun cold-shoulder tops, waist cut-outs with sheer elements for an appropriate dose of skin show to take you from puja to party, maintaining the right balance between sexiness and decency for the festivities. Lavender, mango yellow and olive are trending colours.

Have fun without trying too hard - play on one key trend at a time.

Ohaila Khan, fashion designer

For men

Pair a classic bandhgala jacket with a short printed kurta and pants, or wear a printed jacket with a solid-coloured kurta and pyjama. Don't go too loud with the print. Layering is a big trend this season. Pair an asymmetrical bandi in a textured fabric with a short kurta and straight-fit trousers, or wear an asymmetrical kurta with a classic bandi and trousers. Opt for a textured bandi in a dark colour with kurta and trousers in a light solid colour.

Paresh Lamba, fashion designer

