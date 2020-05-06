DIY Lockdown activities: Effective tips to maintain home appliances

With the Coronavirus outbreak prompting governments to impose a lockdown, people are doing the household chores on their own, due to the unavailability of external service providers. For people working from home, electronic appliances such as washing machines, ACs, and refrigerators are a saving grace, but what if they break down?

At such a time when it is difficult for technicians to visit homes, appliances breaking down is the last you want in order to do your household chores smoothly. Therefore to avoid such breakdown, here are some tips for maintaining your appliances well so that you can do the chores like laundry and AC servicing without your technician’s help.

Maintain your washing machine

As the washing machine is the most important appliance in one’s house, it is necessary to keep it in good condition at all times. The first and foremost thing to do is to protect it from rust. Presence of water in the machine when not in use can lead to it getting rusted. To prevent the rust, wiping the machine drum after use can help clear any fungal residue there that causes rust. Also keeping the door of washing machine open after use to allow it to dry can help in preventing the metal parts from getting rusted.

Also keeping a check on the filter bag and removing a particular matter stuck in it can go a long way in keeping the machine running. The inlet pipe of the machine should also be checked as high water pressure can cause damage to the machine.

If you have a supply of hard water in your house, which is used to wash clothes, then constant descaling is also necessary to remove calcification in the parts of the machine. You can descale your washing machine by running it using a proprietary descaling powder, that comes with the machine, instead of detergent.

Clean your refrigerator

To keep your food fresh and your cold drinks cool at all times, it is important to clean your refrigerator. The gasket on the door of the fridge is one of its important parts that ensuring the cooling is evenly distributed in it. Therefore, it should be cleaned with warm water and sponge. Not doing so can decrease the longevity of the gasket, causing it to tear. Apart from cleaning, you can also lubricate it by sprinkling some baby powder on it and wiping it down.

Also, it is important to clean the vents in the freezer and keep it unobstructed can help in the cool air to circulate within it.

How to service your AC

As we are in the middle of summer, your AC can become an essential appliance when the temperature soars further. So it is important to service your AC from time to time to ensure the smooth running of your equipment. The first rule of maintaining your AC is to clean it thoroughly. As there are chances of cobwebs and dust accumulating in the AC as you have not used it for a long time, it is necessary to remove the front cover and clean the filter to enhance its performance. You can clean the filters by gently placing it under tap water and use an old toothbrush to clean it without applying much pressure. Using a vacuum cleaner to suck out the dust between the vents is also important to increase the longevity of your AC.

Also, it is important to check the thermostat, fuses, and breakers to ensure the wires are properly connected. For better results from your AC, also clean the outer heat side of its body.

With these tips, you can increase the longevity of your home appliances on your own. But beware of overdoing it as it can also result in causing damage to your appliance. Stay Home! Stay safe!

(With inputs from Financial Express)

