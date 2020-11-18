A scent-sational affair

Relieving stress by emotional eating is passé. But you know what isn't? Drowning yourself in a session of therapeutic scented candle making. The folks at Nappa Dori, a contemporary design brand, have recently launched a DIY candle kit that promises just that kind of an evening.

With fragrances that remind you of the first rains, amber wood and rouge spice mixes, the three kits will wash your stress away. Each kit comes with a candle wax bar, two containers, fragrant oil, two wooden stirring sticks, pure cotton wicks, a metal wick holder and a thermometer. A step-by-step folio helps you master the art of mixing the ingredients at the right temperature to make your own scented soy wax candle. Our favourite part is that the kit has message labels for you to write secret messages inside. These reveal itself when the candle begins to burn.

Cost Rs 2,850 onwards

Log on to nappadori.com

