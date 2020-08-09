Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan ties knot with Rohit Saroha; shares wedding pictures

Amid the gloomy days of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, actress Prachi Tehlan has given some cheer to her fans. The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress married Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha in Delhi. She took to Instagram to share a picture from what appears to be their wedding ceremony.

The newly married actress only gave us a glimpse of the wedding celebrations. While Rohit’s face was out of focus, her face was partially hidden behind his. She wore a red bridal attire for her special day. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Prachi wrote, "7.8.2020. Wedding Date. @rsaroha #weddingbells #ithappened #prachitehlanwedsrohitsaroha #Prahit #beautifulbond. (sic)".

Later, Prachi gave a glimpse of her bridal wear and shared a couple of pictures flaunting her red lehenga. The actress certainly looks gorgeous on her most special day. Take a look:

Here's another beautiful candid picture from the bridal photoshoot. Take a look:

The actress was last seen in the Mammootty-starrer Mamangam. Her husband is a Delhi-based businessman and wildlife conservationist, whom she has been dating since 2012. Earlier, in an interview to IANS, Prachi said that every safety measure is being ensured at the celebrations. "We have kept the engagement and wedding on the same day -- engagement ceremony will be held in the morning while the latter will take place in the evening. Accordingly, we have invited 50 people for each function. Also, the guests have been asked to carry their masks, but even if they don't, we have made all the arrangements of masks and sanitisers at the venue," said Prachi.

She continued: "Health and safety of each and every human at the wedding is of utmost importance to me. That is why we have booked a venue that has a huge space. The idea is to make sure that guests do not come in close proximity to each other. Besides, we have invited them at an interval of 30 minutes to avoid crowding." "We have asked them (the staff) to sanitise the place well before and after every ceremony. Moreover, since the venue is very huge, we have kept different corners for different ceremonies. For example, the mandap for wedding rituals will be set up in one part of the farmhouse while the stage will be made in a different place. Engagement (in the morning) will happen in an entirely different area of the venue. Likewise, food arrangements have been made at a different location (within the farmhouse)," added the actress. Here's wishing the couple a very happy married life.

