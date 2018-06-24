Diya Dutta learns to chop onions

Actress Divya Dutta says she is proud to have mastered the art of chopping onions. "Finally!! At my sisters place, mastered the art of chopping onions! They are still laughing but I have a new skill now," Divya tweeted on Saturday

Actress Divya Dutta says she is proud to have mastered the art of chopping onions. "Finally!! At my sisters place, mastered the art of chopping onions! They are still laughing but I have a new skill now," Divya tweeted on Saturday.

On the film front, she will soon be in "Manto", directed by Nandita Das. It is a biopic on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. It was been selected for the Un Certain Regard competition section of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Mussoorie with sister!!!kulhad mei garam garam doodh!!!! Yummmy pic.twitter.com/aaYUfdTVRh — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 21, 2018

